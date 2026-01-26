BioTech
Moolec Science Receives Nasdaq Staff Support To Regain Compliance By June 2026

January 26, 2026 — 09:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Moolec Science S.A.(MLEC) announced that Nasdaq Staff has issued a memorandum to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel concluding that there is sufficient basis to grant the company an exception through June 29, 2026, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's stockholders' equity requirement.

If the Panel grants an exception, Moolec intends to fully satisfy the conditions outlined in the Staff memo and any related Panel requests.

The Staff memo underscores Nasdaq's acknowledgement of the material improvement in Moolec's balance sheet following a series of accounting and corporate events completed during the fourth quarter of 2025, which the company believes have restored compliance with the Stockholders´ Equity Requirement.

Notably, on December 26, 2025, Bioceres S.A. commenced bankruptcy proceedings, which resulted in Moolec losing control of Bioceres S.A. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bioceres LLC.

These derecognition events resulted in a gain of approximately $91.0 million related to the loss of control of Bioceres S.A. and an additional gain of approximately $5.2 million related to the loss of control of Bioceres LLC.

In addition, on December 31, 2025, Theo I SCSp, a special limited partnership (société en commandite spéciale) entity governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg commenced bankruptcy proceedings, resulting in Moolec's loss of control over that entity and a further derecognition gain of approximately $4.6 million, also recognized in accordance with IFRS 10.25.

The derecognition events described above, together with the recognition of intercompany liabilities previously eliminated in consolidation following the loss of control, and the conversion of certain preference shares into ordinary shares, resulted in a substantial increase in Moolec's stockholders' equity.

Moolec believes that it has regained compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement based on these developments. Over the year MLEC traded in a range of $3.08 to $157.05.

MLEC is trading 4.40% down at $7.17.

