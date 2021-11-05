Moog Turns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG_A, MOG_B) reported that its net earnings for the fourth-quarter was $34.57 million or $1.07 per share compared to a loss of $77.98 million or $2.40 per share in the previous year.

Net sales for the quarter grew to $724.29 million from $706.90 million in the prior year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 6, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2021.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects sales of just over $3 billion and earnings per share of $5.50, plus or minus $0.20, representing an increase of 6% on the top line and 13% on the bottom line.

