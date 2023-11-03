Moog Q4 Profit Up, Above Estimates; Guides Annual Outlook Above View; Stock Rises - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

Moog Inc. (MOG-A) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $39.582 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $29.416 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $872.051 million from $767.999 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, Moog has initiated guidance full year 2024, above analysts' estimates. Following this, the stock was trading up 4.99 percent at $124.70 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the year, the company expects earnings per share of $6.80 per share, on sales of $3.450 billion.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $6.71 per share, on revenue of $3.43 billion, for the year.

Moog Inc. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $39.582 Mln. vs. $29.416 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $872.051 Mln vs. $767.999 Mln last year.

