Moog price target raised to $225 from $192 at Morgan Stanley

November 19, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Moog (MOG.A) to $225 from $192 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Moog continues along its margin expansion journey, but faces headwinds to Commercial Aircraft profits in FY25, says the analyst, who marks to market valuation.

