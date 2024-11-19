Moog price target raised to $225 from $192 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Moog (MOG.A) to $225 from $192 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Moog continues along its margin expansion journey, but faces headwinds to Commercial Aircraft profits in FY25, says the analyst, who marks to market valuation.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MOG.A:
- Rising Geopolitical Tensions Present Growth Opportunities for Moog (MOG.A)
- Moog Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Positive 2025 Outlook
- Is MOG.A a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Moog price target raised to $224 from $183 at Truist
- SEC charges Moog with FCPA violations for subsidiary’s role in bribery scheme
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.