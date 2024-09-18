Is Moog (MOG.A) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Moog (MOG.A) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Moog is one of 46 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Moog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOG.A's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MOG.A has gained about 35.2% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 3.8%. As we can see, Moog is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY). The stock has returned 38.6% year-to-date.

In MTU Aero Engines AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Moog belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.2% so far this year, so MOG.A is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, MTU Aero Engines AG belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #36. The industry has moved -2.7% year to date.

Moog and MTU Aero Engines AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

