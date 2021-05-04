Moog (MOG.A) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Moog (MOG.A)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $88.36 in the previous session. Moog has gained 9% since the start of the year compared to the 12.5% move for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 11.1% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 30, 2021, Moog reported EPS of $1.33 versus consensus estimate of $1.07.

Valuation Metrics

Moog may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Moog has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.4X versus its peer group's average of 16.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Moog currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Moog fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Moog shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moog Inc. (MOG.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.