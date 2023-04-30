Moog (MOG.A) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Moog said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $90.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.31%, the lowest has been 1.05%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moog. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOG.A is 0.20%, an increase of 22.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 31,659K shares. The put/call ratio of MOG.A is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moog is 103.70. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from its latest reported closing price of 90.11.

The projected annual revenue for Moog is 3,259MM, an increase of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,147K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,142K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,023K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,009K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 19.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Moog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products, solutions and services using motion control and power/data technologies. The company combines world-class technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, marine, simulation and test industries, to name a few. Moog Inc. helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc., which has sales of US $2.9 billion.

