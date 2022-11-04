Markets

Moog Inc. Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Sales Up 6%

November 04, 2022 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG.A, MOG.B) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, up 8% from a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings declined to $29.4 million from $34.6 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.92 compared to $1.07, last year.

Sales were $768 million, up 6% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $760.02 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates: sales of $3.2 billion; and earnings per share of $5.70, plus or minus $0.20.

