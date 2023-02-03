Moog Inc. Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) released a profit for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $46.016 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $46.265 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.758 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $760.103 million from $724.086 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $46.016 Mln. vs. $46.265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $760.103 Mln vs. $724.086 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $3.175 Billion

