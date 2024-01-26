Moog Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $47.812 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $46.016 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.203 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $856.850 million from $760.103 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $47.812 Mln. vs. $46.016 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $856.850 Mln vs. $760.103 Mln last year.

