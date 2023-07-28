Moog Inc. Profit Drops In Q3

News & Insights

July 28, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $42.387 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $50.409 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.012 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $850.176 million from $773 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $42.387 Mln. vs. $50.409 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $850.176 Mln vs. $773 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.250 Bln

