Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Looks Just Right

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 16.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Moog as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price. Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Moog will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Moog's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Moog's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 265%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 18% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.3% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Moog is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Moog's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Moog maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Moog you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

