Moog, Inc. - (MOG.A) Price Target Increased by 14.02% to 143.06

The average one-year price target for Moog, Inc. - (NYSE:MOG.A) has been revised to 143.06 / share. This is an increase of 14.02% from the prior estimate of 125.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.26% from the latest reported closing price of 141.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moog, Inc. -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOG.A is 0.22%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 32,767K shares. The put/call ratio of MOG.A is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,302K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 10.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,940K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,070K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 70.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 891K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 759K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Moog Background Information

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products, solutions and services using motion control and power/data technologies. The company combines world-class technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, marine, simulation and test industries, to name a few. Moog Inc. helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc., which has sales of US $2.9 billion.

