Moog Inc., Class B (MOG.B) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Moog Inc., Class B said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $90.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 2.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=86).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moog Inc., Class B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOG.B is 0.30%, an increase of 13.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 274K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.21% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moog Inc., Class B is 98.40. The forecasts range from a low of 81.41 to a high of $129.07. The average price target represents an increase of 8.21% from its latest reported closing price of 90.94.

The projected annual revenue for Moog Inc., Class B is 3,259MM, an increase of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

West Branch Capital holds 60K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 59K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 41K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 34K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sandhill Capital Partners holds 21K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Moog Background Information

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products, solutions and services using motion control and power/data technologies. The company combines world-class technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, marine, simulation and test industries, to name a few. Moog Inc. helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc., which has sales of US $2.9 billion.

