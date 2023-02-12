Moog Inc., Class B (MOG.B) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Moog Inc., Class B said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $99.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moog Inc., Class B is $98.40. The forecasts range from a low of $81.41 to a high of $129.07. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of $99.73.

The projected annual revenue for Moog Inc., Class B is $3,259MM, an increase of 6.09%. The projected annual EPS is $5.88, an increase of 21.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moog Inc., Class B. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOG.B is 0.27%, an increase of 23.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 271K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

West Branch Capital holds 60K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 59K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.B by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 41K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 34K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sandhill Capital Partners holds 21K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Moog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products, solutions and services using motion control and power/data technologies. The company combines world-class technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, marine, simulation and test industries, to name a few. Moog Inc. helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc., which has sales of US $2.9 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.