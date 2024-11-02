Moog Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Positive 2025 Outlook

Moog Inc. ( ($MOG.A) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Moog Inc. presented to its investors.

Moog Inc. is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, primarily serving the aerospace and defense sectors with a strong focus on technological innovation.

In its latest earnings report, Moog Inc. announced that it had achieved record sales and expanded margins for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a strong end to the fiscal year. The company also provided a positive outlook for fiscal 2025, suggesting continued growth and profitability.

Key financial highlights from the report include a 5% increase in net sales to $917 million for the fourth quarter, driven by robust growth in the military and space and defense segments. The operating margin showed a slight decline due to charges related to simplification initiatives, yet the adjusted operating margin remained stable at 12.5%. Diluted net earnings per share rose by 8% to $1.33, while adjusted diluted net earnings per share increased by 3% to $2.16. The company’s backlog also reached a record $2.5 billion, indicating strong future demand.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Moog reported a 9% increase in net sales, with notable contributions from its aerospace and defense businesses. The operating margin improved by 70 basis points to 11%, and adjusted net earnings per share increased by 27% to $7.80. The company’s strategic focus on pricing and simplification initiatives contributed significantly to these results.

Looking ahead, Moog’s management anticipates further growth in fiscal 2025, with projected net sales of $3.7 billion and an operating margin of 13%. The company remains optimistic about its ability to capitalize on opportunities in its core markets, underpinned by a solid financial foundation and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency and profitability.

