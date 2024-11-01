Moog Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $43.045 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $39.582 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.167 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $917.272 million from $872.051 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $43.045 Mln. vs. $39.582 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $917.272 Mln vs. $872.051 Mln last year.

