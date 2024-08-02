Moog Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $56.360 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $42.387 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.010 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $904.735 million from $850.176 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $56.360 Mln. vs. $42.387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $904.735 Mln vs. $850.176 Mln last year.

