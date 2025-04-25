Moog Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $55.75 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $60.00 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.30 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $934.84 million from $930.30 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.75 Mln. vs. $60.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $934.84 Mln vs. $930.30 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3.7 Bln

