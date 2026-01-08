Moog Inc. (MOG.A) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Moog (MOG.A)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $261.32 in the previous session. Moog has gained 6.6% since the start of the year compared to the 34.9% move for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 42.5% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 21, 2025, Moog reported EPS of $2.56 versus consensus estimate of $2.24.

For the current fiscal year, Moog is expected to post earnings of $9.83 per share on $4.21 in revenues. This represents a 13.12% change in EPS on a 8.82% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.4 per share on $4.36 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 15.97% and 3.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Moog has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Moog? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Moog has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 26.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 35.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 21.5X versus its peer group's average of 31.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Moog currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Moog passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Moog shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does MOG.A Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MOG.A have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC). ISSC has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 183.33%, and for the current fiscal year, ISSC is expected to post earnings of $0.80 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. have gained 66.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 22.77X and a P/CF of 17.34X.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is in the top 29% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MOG.A and ISSC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moog Inc. (MOG.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.