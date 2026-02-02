Moog Inc. (MOG.A) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Moog (MOG.A). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 22.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $307.86 in the previous session. Moog has gained 25.4% since the start of the year compared to the 39.3% move for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 43.8% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 30, 2026, Moog reported EPS of $2.63 versus consensus estimate of $2.24.

For the current fiscal year, Moog is expected to post earnings of $9.95 per share on $4.2 in revenues. This represents a 14.5% change in EPS on a 8.6% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.4 per share on $4.38 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.54% and 4.33%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Moog has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Moog? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Moog has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 30.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 36.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 25.3X versus its peer group's average of 33.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Moog currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Moog fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Moog shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does MOG.A Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MOG.A have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Astronics Corporation (ATRO). ATRO has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Astronics Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 16.67%, and for the current fiscal year, ATRO is expected to post earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue of $857.95 million.

Shares of Astronics Corporation have gained 33.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 29.67X and a P/CF of 40.6X.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is in the top 26% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MOG.A and ATRO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

