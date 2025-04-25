Markets

Moog Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

April 25, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $55.76 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $60 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.296 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $935 million from $930 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.76 Mln. vs. $60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $935 Mln vs. $930 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook for adjusted earnings and sales. However, Moog has revised down its annual net earnings guidance.

The company still expects annual adjusted income per share of $8.20, with sales of $3.7 billion.

Moog now anticipates full-year net earnings of $7.89 per share against the prior outlook of $8.06 per share.

