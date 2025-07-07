Moog Buys Cotsworks For $63 Mln

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG.A, MOG.B), a maker of electric controls and systems, said on Monday that it has acquired Cotsworks Inc., an aerospace and defense fiber optics transceiver component manufacturer, for $63 million in cash and shares.

Joe Alfieri, President of Moog's Space and Defense Segment, said: "The acquisition of Cotsworks strengthens Moog's ability to deliver differentiated, edge-ready electronic systems that meet the evolving demands of our aerospace and defense customers. The addition of their technology broadens our presence across major platforms while accelerating innovation in ruggedized, high-speed communication components and systems."

The transaction is not expected to materially impact the acquirer's full-year 2025 earnings.

Cotsworks is a maker of ruggedized fiber optic transceivers and assemblies used in major aerospace and defense programs across both the U.S. and international markets. The acquisition will support Moog's strategic focus on high-performance connectivity and next-generation defense and space technologies.

