Moog Backs Annual Earnings Guidance In Line With Estimates

June 09, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG.A and MOG.B), a maker of precision control components and systems, on Friday reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2023.

The company reiterated adjusted earnings outlook of $5.70 per share, expecting it to be within range of plus or minus $0.20. This reflects a 15-20 percent adjusted EPS compound annual growth.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate the company to post EPS of $5.69. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Moog continues to expect sales of $3.2 billion, above analysts' estimate of $3.19 billion. The sales outlook represents a compound annual sales growth of 5 percent to7 percent.

