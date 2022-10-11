Banking

Moody's withdraws ratings of China's Evergrande and Kaisa

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moody's on Tuesday said it withdrew the ratings of property developers China Evergrande Group 3333.HK and Kaisa Group because of insufficient information.

Moody's said it also withdrew its ratings on Evergrande's units - Hengda Real Estate Group Company Limited, Tianji Holding Limited and Scenery Journey Limited.

