Moody's withdraws ratings of China's Evergrande and Kaisa

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moody's on Tuesday said it withdrew the ratings of property developers China Evergrande Group 3333.HK and Kaisa Group because of insufficient information.

Moody's said it also withdrew its ratings on Evergrande's units - Hengda Real Estate Group Company Limited, Tianji Holding Limited and Scenery Journey Limited.

