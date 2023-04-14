Moody's withdraws Club Med owner Fosun's ratings over 'inadequate' information

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody's withdrew its ratings for Chinese conglomerate Fosun International on Friday, citing "insufficient or otherwise inadequate information" from the firm.

Fosun International’s Hong Kong-listed shares 0656.HK have lost over 25% of their value since late January as concerns about the company's activities and debts have mounted.

"Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings because it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the ratings," the agency said in statement.

Fosun's Chinese billionaire founder Guo Guangchang built a business empire over the last decade including French holiday resort brand Club Med, English Premier League soccer club Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal’s biggest bank Millennium BCP.

But as the Chinese economy and Fosun's businesses slowed in recent years, the cost of servicing its debts have soared and resulted in a string of asset sales to bolster its balance sheet.

Last month, it announced the $2 billion sale of a 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United Co Ltd to a rival manufacturer, having sold nearly $1 billion of other assets earlier in the year.

Moody's and other major credit rating agencies have withdrawn swathes of Chinese ratings over the last two years, especially of firms in the embattled property sector such as Evergrande.

(Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Mark Potter)

