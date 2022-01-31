Moody's withdraws British rail firm Go-Ahead's rating

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Moody's has withdrawn its credit rating of UK rail and transport firm Go-Ahead after the company delayed the publication of its financial results for a fourth time, the ratings agency said on Monday.

"Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings because it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the ratings," it said.

Go-Ahead's shares and bonds were suspended from trading earlier this month.

In December, an independent review revealed "serious errors" by its London and Southeastern railway franchise, LSER, which led to it overcharging the country's transport department in contracts over several years.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by David Clarke)

