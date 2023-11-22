News & Insights

Moody's ups MPS' ratings by one notch, affirms positive outlook

November 22, 2023

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's upgraded Monte dei Paschi's ratings by one notch and confirmed its positive outlook, reflecting the progress in the bank's restructuring, its stronger profit generation and a lower risk, the lender said in a statement.

Moody's lifted the standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to "BA3" from "B1", the long-term deposit rating to "BA1" from "BA2" and the long-term senior unsecured debt rating to "Ba3" from "B1".

Moody's move is part of a broader review on ratings of some Italian banks and follows the upgrade of Italy's outlook to stable.

Monte dei Paschi's positive outlook reflects the agency's view that the bank's improved creditworthiness could result in a higher standalone BCA if such improvements were to be sustained over the next 12 to 18 months, the bank added.

