Moody's upgrades rating on Greece to 'Ba1' from 'Ba3', cuts outlook to stable

Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

September 15, 2023 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's on Friday upgraded Greece's sovereign credit rating by two notches to 'Ba1' from 'Ba3'.

"Greek economy, public finances, institutions, and the banking system are witnessing profound structural change that will support a continued material improvement in credit metrics and resilience to future potential shocks," the agency said in a statement.

Moody's cut its outlook for Greece to 'stable' from 'positive'.

