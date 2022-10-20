Moody's unit ICRA reports 53% jump in Q2 profit

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian credit rating agency ICRA Ltd ICRA.NS, a unit of Moody's Investors Service, reported a 52.7% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as increased demand for bank loans drove its ratings revenue sharply higher.

The Gurugram-based company's profit rose to 367.3 million Indian rupees ($4.43 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 240.6 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.3% year-on-year to 986 million rupees, with ratings revenue climbing around 12%.

"While bank credit continued to drive overall credit growth, market issuances showed signs of recovery in the period after declining for the last few quarters," ICRA said in an exchange filing.

Bond market issuances remained tepid due to continued uncertainty around yields amid an high inflation-led hawkish interest rate outlook, ICRA added.

ICRA's analytical unit also saw a 29% jump in revenue.

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.5% after the results. ($1 = 82.9400 Indian rupees)

