(RTTNews) - Responding to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, Moody's Corp. (MCO) said Thursday that Moody's Investors Service intends to withdraw its credit ratings on Russian entities.

On March 5, Moody's announced the suspension of commercial operations in Russia. Moody's Investors Service would maintain analytical coverage for existing ratings from outside Russia.

