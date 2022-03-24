Banking
MCO

Moody's to withdraw credit ratings on Russian entities

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Moody's Investors Service (MIS) said on Thursday it intends to withdraw its credit ratings on Russian entities, following similar moves by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings.

March 24 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service (MIS) said on Thursday it intends to withdraw its credit ratings on Russian entities, following similar moves by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings.

The rating agency's parent firm, Moody's Corp MCO.N, suspended commercial operations in Russia earlier this month over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union (EU) on March 15 banned top credit rating firms from rating Russia and the country's companies as part of its latest sanctions package, to ramp up economic pressure on the country.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular