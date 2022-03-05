Markets
MCO

Moody's To Suspend Commercial Operations In Russia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said Saturday that it will suspend commercial operations in Russia. The suspension covers both Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) operations.

Moody's Investors Service will maintain analytical coverage for existing ratings from outside Russia.

The company noted that it will continue to support its employees in Russia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular