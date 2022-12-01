Markets
MCO

Moody's To Buy SCRiesgo To Boost Its Presence In Latin America

December 01, 2022 — 08:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy SCRiesgo, a group of local credit rating agencies focused on domestic financial markets in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

Financial terms of the deal are not known. The transaction, expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2023, will significantly expands its presence in Latin America, the rating agency said in a statement.

Martin Fernandez-Romero, Regional Head of Latin America for Moody's Investors Service, said: "…SCRiesgo and its impressive team will deepen Moody's analytical capabilities, help create further transparency in domestic markets, and extend our reach in Central America, the Dominican Republic, and beyond."

Following the transaction, SCRiesgo will become an affiliate of Moody's Local, Moody's domestic credit ratings platform and the newly acquired agency will continue to issue domestic ratings with an independent analytical and rating committee process.

Based in Costa Rica and El Salvador, SCRiesgo provides domestic credit ratings to banks, financial institutions, investment funds, and others in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.