Moody's To Acquire Cortera - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cortera, a provider of North American credit data and workflow solutions. The company said the acquisition enhances Moody's integrated risk assessment capabilities and significantly extends coverage in the small and medium enterprise segment. Cortera will be integrated into MA's Research, Data & Analytics line of business.

Moody's noted that the acquisition of Cortera will augment its Orbis database of private company information and enhance its know-your-customer, commercial lending, and supply chain solutions.

