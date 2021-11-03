Moody’s Takes PM Software to the Next Level
Moody’s Analytics launched a new platform called PortfolioStudio which is a cloud-based portfolio management tool with risk analysis built in. Moody’s staff say the tool will improve efficiently and allow managers to assess risks in their investments. PortfolioStudio will be a part of the Moody’s ‘ecosystem’ meaning it will share data, models, and assumptions across their applications, and will provide insights to their clients. They view their risk expertise as a natural fit for portfolio management and that the technology will benefit their clients.
FINSUM: Integrating credit and ratings features is a boost that Moody’s can add for their clients and gives them an edge over similar portfolio management platforms.
- moodys
- tech stack
- portfolio management
- software
