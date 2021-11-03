Moody’s Takes PM Software to the Next Level

Moody’s Analytics launched a new platform called PortfolioStudio which is a cloud-based portfolio management tool with risk analysis built in. Moody’s staff say the tool will improve efficiently and allow managers to assess risks in their investments. PortfolioStudio will be a part of the Moody’s ‘ecosystem’ meaning it will share data, models, and assumptions across their applications, and will provide insights to their clients. They view their risk expertise as a natural fit for portfolio management and that the technology will benefit their clients.

FINSUM: Integrating credit and ratings features is a boost that Moody’s can add for their clients and gives them an edge over similar portfolio management platforms.

moodys

tech stack

portfolio management

software

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.