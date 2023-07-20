Moody's slashes Wanda Commercial's credit rating on default fears

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's slashed the credit ratings of Chinese property firm Dalian Wanda Commercial Management and Wanda HK by six notches on Thursday, warning there was now high uncertainty whether DWCM would make a debt payment due in 3 days' time.

"DWCM's wholly-owned offshore subsidiary, Wanda HK, has a $400 million offshore bond maturing on 23 July 2023. It is highly uncertain whether DWCM will be able to repay its maturing debt over the next 3-6 months, including this bond," Moody's said.

The six-notch cut took both DWCM and Wanda HK's rating to Caa1 from B1. It did the same to the senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by Wanda Properties Global, Wanda Properties Overseas Limited and Wanda Properties International.

All three are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Wanda HK and the bonds are guaranteed by Wanda HK.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Amanda Cooper)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.