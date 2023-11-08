News & Insights

Moody's sees more growth in Mexico's economy than previously forecast

November 08, 2023 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by Adriana Barrera for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Moody's ratings agency on Wednesday raised its growth forecasts for Mexico's economy this year and for 2024, citing positive surprises in the country's productive sectors and signaling further expansion as a result of "nearshoring" trends.

Moody's now expects Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 3.5% this year compared to a previous forecast of 3.3%, and 2.3% the following year up from previously estimated growth of 1.9%.

Moody's cited "repeated positive surprises" for the upwardly revised forecasts, adding that a consolidation of nearshoring - the relocation of businesses that export to the United States from Asia to closer countries like Mexico - could also help fuel some 2.0% to 2.5% real GDP growth in 2025.

Mexico's government forecasts GDP growth of at least 3.5% this year and next. Its economy grew 0.9% in the three months that ended in September, marking a tenth consecutive quarter of economic expansion and bringing year-on-year growth to 3.3%.

