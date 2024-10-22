News & Insights

Moody’s sees FY24 EPS $11.90 -$12.10 , consensus $11.69

This was a fantastic quarter for Moody’s (MCO), with revenue increasing 23%. MIS transactional revenue grew 70%, outpacing issuance growth of 51% and driving a 29% increase in operating cash flow. As a result of this remarkable performance, we are raising our adjusted diluted EPS guidance and narrowing the range to $11.90 to $12.102″

