News & Insights

Banking

Moody's says US banks are still strong despite downgrades

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 08, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by Lananh Nguyen and Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

By Lananh Nguyen and Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's said the U.S. banking sector is still strong even after it downgraded several small to mid-sized lenders and warned it might cut the ratings of several major banks.

"What we're doing here is recognizing some headwinds - we're not saying that the banking system is broken," Ana Arsov, managing director of financial institutions at Moody's, told Reuters in an interview.

An S&P index of bank stocks slid 2% after Moody's took action on 27 lenders on Monday, highlighting the challenges of higher interest rates, climbing funding costs and a looming recession that would weigh on profits.

"As you look ahead, it doesn't feel like the pressure from interest rates being higher and overall monetary policy tightening is close to abating," said Jill Cetina, an associate managing director at Moody's.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Mark Porter and Jan Harvey)

((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 696 4829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.