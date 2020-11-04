Banking

Moody's says U.S. election uncertainty "unlikely" to have big credit impact

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Debt rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said that uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election is "unlikely to have significant credit effects" even as votes continued to be counted in key states.

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Debt rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said that uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election is "unlikely to have significant credit effects" even as votes continued to be counted in key states.

In a research note sent by a spokeswoman, Moody's wrote that "While the lack of an immediate conclusion to the election process may increase financial market volatility, our assumption is that US institutions will eventually resolve the delays in vote counting and any subsequent disputes over the results in a manner that is consistent with the established frameworks around the rule of law without causing any meaningful, enduring credit impact."

Moody's and another agency had said they would monitor if a contested result would have implications for the country's nearly top-notch debt rating.L1N2H7202

As of late morning on Wednesday a very close U.S. presidential election hung in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden had opened up narrow leads in the key battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan, according to Edison Research.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Changing E-Commerce Landscape

    e-Commerce Consultant James Thomson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the changing e-commerce landscape, what consumers should prepare for as we head into shopping season and why you shouldn’t do last minute shipping.

    Oct 23, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular