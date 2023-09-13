News & Insights

Moody's says breach at MGM is credit negative as disruption lingers

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID BECKER

September 13, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Raphael Satter for Reuters ->

By Raphael Satter

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's has warned that a recent data breach at gaming company MGM Resorts International MGM.N could negatively impact the company's credit.

MGM said Monday it had shut down some of its computer systems due to an unspecified cybersecurity issue, and posts on social media have since shown machines down and long lines as disruption hit several of the group's properties in Las Vegas.

Moody's said that while casino floors were back in action, the incident "highlights key risks related to (MGM's) business operations' heavy reliance on technology and the operational disruption caused when systems need to go offline or are inoperable."

The cause of the disruption still has not been officially disclosed, although such breaches are typical hallmarks of ransomware incidents in which extortionists encrypt victims' computers systems and demand ransoms in digital currency.

The FBI said it had opened an investigation into the incident but declined to share further details.

Messages seeking comment from MGM and the U.S. cybersecurity watchdog agency CISA were not immediately returned. MGM Resorts' website was "currently unavailable," according to a holding message posted to the group's homepage.

