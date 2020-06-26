Moody's revises SoftBank Group outlook to negative

Adds details from release

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Credit-ratings firm Moody's Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook for SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T to "negative" from "ratings under review", three months after making a two-notch downgrade that caused a public spat with the tech conglomerate.

On Thursday, SoftBank announced it has raised $35 billion by selling down assets including part of its stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N to fund share buybacks and pay down debt - a figure representing 80% of its planned total.

"Given the structured nature of the transactions, cash proceeds may not all yet have been received or applied towards debt reduction," said Moody's.

