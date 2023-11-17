News & Insights

Moody's revises Italy's outlook to 'stable'

November 17, 2023 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by Saikeerthi and Gavin Jones for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's changed Italy's outlook to "stable" from "negative" on Friday, citing stabilization of the country's economy, debt and banking sector.

Moody's left Italy's debt outlook at one notch above junk.

"Affirmation of the Baa3 rating is supported by Italy's significant economic strengths", Moody's said.

A downgrade of Italy's debt to non-investment grade would have had repercussions on the country's borrowing costs.

"Combining the medium-term growth prospects and Moody's anticipation for fiscal balances, Italy's debt level is going to remain very high", the rating agency added.

