News & Insights

World Markets

Moody's revises Egypt's outlook to 'negative' on weak debt affordability

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

January 18, 2024 — 05:24 pm EST

Written by Richard Rohan Francis for Reuters ->

Adds agency statement in paragraph 3

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's revised its outlook on Egypt to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday, citing increasing risks that the country's credit profile will continue to weaken amid difficult macroeconomic and exchange rate rebalancing.

Continued access to official financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was expected to increase Egypt's debt affordability, but "policy actions and external support may prove insufficient to prevent a debt restructuring" given its weak debt metrics.

"A significant increase in interest payments and mounting external pressure have complicated the macroeconomic adjustment process" Moody's said in a statement.

The agency expects Egypt's track record of fiscal reform implementation capacity to help unlock further financial support from the IMF.

It affirmed the sovereign's credit rating at 'Caa1'.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((RichardRohan.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.