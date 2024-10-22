Moody’s Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Moody’s ( (MCO) ) has provided an update.

Moody’s Corporation reported a stellar third quarter in 2024, with revenue surging by 23% to $1.8 billion, driven by strong performances across its divisions. Moody’s Investors Service led the charge with a 41% revenue increase, while Moody’s Analytics saw a 7% rise. The third quarter’s diluted EPS rose 39% to $2.93, reflecting robust transactional activity and strategic investments. With these results, Moody’s has raised its full-year EPS guidance, highlighting its dominant position in the financial markets.

