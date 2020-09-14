Moody's rating cut hits Turkey dollar bonds

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds fell on Monday after Moody's cut its sovereign rating and kept a negative outlook, citing the risk of a balance of payment crisis.

The 2023 900123CA6= and 2030 900123AL4= bonds suffered some of the steepest falls, losing more than 1 cent in the dollar to trade at 94.02 cents and 132.42 cents respectively, Refinitiv data showed.

Moody's cut Turkey's rating to 'B2' from 'B1', saying the country's external vulnerabilities are likely to result in a balance of payments crisis and that its fiscal buffers were eroding.

