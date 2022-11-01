Moody's rating boost lifts South Africa power firm Eskom's bonds

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The bonds of South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom continued their rebound on Tuesday, after credit rating agency Moody's gave the thumbs up to the government's plan to take on a sizable chunk of the struggling utility's debt.

Moody's said on Monday that it was changing its outlook on Eskom's bonds, which are rated deep in 'junk' territory at Caa1 or Caa2 depending on their terms, to "positive from negative".

In an accompanying statement it said the change, which is a step short of an actual rating upgrade, "recognises the commitment to address Eskom's unsustainable capital structure".

It added "a partial debt transfer to the government will improve the company's balance sheet and reduce pressure on cash flows through lower interest payments," although it also cautioned that it would be a complex process.

Eskom's bonds have rallied since the government outlined its plans and edged up again on Tuesday, with one its bonds due for repayment in 2028 XS1187065443=TE up 0.4 cents at 94 cents on the dollar.

That marked its highest level in six weeks and is up from around 88 cents before last week's announcements.

Eskom's capital structure includes a mix of domestic and international bonds, commercial bank loans, and borrowings from development financing institutions and export credit agencies.

Moody's estimates that close to 75% of Eskom's outstanding debt is guaranteed by the South African government and that under the majority of Eskom's debt agreements a transfer of debt to a new borrower would require creditors' consent.

In the case of its international bonds, any modifications to allow the kind of changes being proposed would require a consent from noteholders representing not less than 75% of the nominal amount of the notes outstanding.

"More generally, the terms of the debt agreements may need to be fundamentally changed if the government were to become a borrower, given that different representations, warranties and obligations may be required in this context," Moody's said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

