Moody's Raises FY25 Guidance

October 22, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moody's (MCO) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $14.50 to $14.75, revised from prior guidance range of $13.50 to $14.00. EPS is now projected in a range of $13.15 to $13.40, updated from prior guidance range of $12.25 to $12.75. Revenue is now expected to rise in the high-single-digit percent range, revised from prior outlook of an increase in the mid-single-digit percent range.

Third quarter earnings came in at $646 million, or $3.60 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $2.93 per share, last year. Excluding items, reported adjusted earnings was $704 million or $3.92 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose to $2.01 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

