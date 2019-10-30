Markets
Moody's Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 11:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Moody''s Corp. (MCO) will host a conference call at 11:30 AM ET on Oct. 30, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to ir.moodys.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-877-400-0505 (US) or +1-720-452-9084 (International) with passcode 2733003.

For a replay call, dial +1-888-203-1112 (US) or +1-719-457-0820 (International) with confirmation code 2733003.

